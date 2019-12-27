New industrial estate in Feni soon: Minister



A new BSCIC industrial estate will be set up in Feni to spur economic activities, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder said on Thursday.





He said this while exchanging views with leaders of Feni BSCIC Industrial Estate Malik Samity after visiting the Feni BSCIC Industrial Estate One at Charipur in the district.





Chattogram BSCIC regional director Babul Chandra Nath, Bangladesh BSCIC Shilpa Malik Samity general secretary and also Feni BSCIC Shilpa Malik Samity president Dr Belal Ahmed, industrial estate official Nur Mohammad were present, among others, on the occasion.







Majumder said the new BSCIC industrial estate would be set up on some 100 acres of land outside the areas of Feni Pourashava having all the necessary facilities for the new industrial entrepreneurs to further speed up the wheel of the economy.







H e also directed the Feni BSCIC Industrial Estate Authority to speedily send the project proposal to the BSCIC headquarters in this regard. "The new BSCIC industrial estates built across the country are fully environment friendly," Kamal added.







He said the government has taken various steps to attract new investors to the BSCIC industrial estates. He also said that the female entrepreneurs as well as entrepreneurs from the backward communities are being given preference in allocation of plots in these industrial estates.

