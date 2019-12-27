Speakers for taking initiatives to foster blue economy

Khulna University and Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD) signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) at the end of the seminar for the development of blue economy initiatives and delta plan 2100 of Bangladesh. -UNB



Speakers at a seminar have emphasized national and international initiatives and cooperation of development partners to foster the blue economy plan of Bangladesh.





The seminar on "Coastal Communities in Fostering the Sectors of Blue Economy in the South-Western Region of Bangladesh" was held at Khulna Naval Base on Tuesday, reports UNB.





Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD) arranged the seminar where livelihood of the coastal community, economic dimensions of the coastal region, eco-system of the Sundarbans and prospects of Sundarbans centric tourism and initiatives to foster the blue economy plan of Bangladesh were discussed.







During the daylong event, three professors of Khulna University - Dr Selina Ahmed of Sociology Discipline, Dr Md Wasiul Islam and Dr Nazmus Sadath of Forestry and Wood Technology Discipline and Executive Director of 'An Organization for Socio Economic Development (AOSED)' participated as keynote speakers.





The stakeholders of different sectors of blue economy, officers of Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard, academicians and maritime scholars, representatives of govt. and private organizations, business community, coastal and forest community, entrepreneurs, coastal journalists as well as students participated in the seminar.







The participants gathered information concerning coastal livelihood, constraints and prospects of economic activities in the region from the keynote speeches and discussion session among the participants.







Two different sessions were conducted during the seminar to exchange views and learn about the challenges of the coastal community from the coastal journalists and the concerned stakeholders in the south-western region of Bangladesh.





In the afternoon session of the seminar, former Chief of the Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy and Chairman of BIMRAD Admiral (retd) Nizamuddin Ahmed paid a vote of thanks to the Chief Guest, keynote speakers, naval officers and distinguished guests for their participation in that auspicious occasion.







He pointed out about his expectations of cooperation from all organizations concerned, researchers, intellectuals, policy makers and coastal communities of Bangladesh to foster the blue economy initiatives of Bangladesh and for the development of the coastal communities.







A memorandum of understanding was signed between Khulna University and BIMRAD at the end of the seminar to establish cooperation, conduct research and capacity building activities for the development of blue economy initiatives and delta plan 2100 of Bangladesh.

