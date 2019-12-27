'Attackers to be found out through CCTV footage'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said people, who were involved in the attack on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, would be found out after scrutiny CCTV footage.





The Minister said, "The CCTV (Close Circuit Television) footage will be checked and identified all the suspects whether they were involved in the attack on Vice President of DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students' Union)." He said the attackers will not be able to escape, adding, "Necessary actions will be taken against them."





He made the remarks while replying to a question of a journalist after joining the golden jubilee celebration of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Government Boys High School in the city as the chief guest.







Urging students to stay out of all kinds of anti-social activities, he said, "All sorts of efforts should be taken to protect the young generation from the illegal drugs. We need to be more conscious about our children and their safety."





Referring to the tremendous development by the government, he said, "Everyone has to work together to continue the country's progress. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working sincerely to develop the country."Lawmaker of Dhaka-6 Md Sadek Khan and headmaster of the school Md Shafiqur Rahman, among others, were present on the occasion.





Leave Your Comments