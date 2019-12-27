Provide info over DUCSU incident: DU asks students

Progressive Students' Alliance staged a demonstration in front of the residence of Dhaka University Vice Chancellor on Thursday protesting the attack on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and others. -AA



The Dhaka university (DU) authorities on Thursday urged witnesses and interested students to submit their available information with documents regarding the incident to make a fresh investigation over the incidents, took place on December 22 noon at DUCSU.







The authority asked students to drop their available information with legal documents in a box, set at the office of the Dean of Arts Faculty also convener of the probe body Dr. Abu Md. Delwar Hosain, said a press release.







Students have to submit their documents with his name, cell number and address before 2pm of December 28 in written and information providers name will not be disclosed, the press release added.





Earlier, on Monday the authority made a probe body two wash out the incident-attack on DUCSU VP Nur and his associates-took place at the Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) office and Madhur Canteen areas, leaving around 24 people injured.





According to media report and eyewitness, activists of 'Muktijoddha Mancha' and ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) beaten up DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his associate mercilessly.Following the attack low informant agencies has already arrested three leaders of Muktijuddha Mancha including its central leaders.





Meanwhile, Nur filed a case with Shahbagh police station against 36 people including BCL DU unit president Sonjit Chandra Das and general secretary Saddam Hussain.





Leave Your Comments