AL announces full committee



The Awami League has announced a fully fledged committee five days after naming the key posts in its national council.In the new committee, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, an MP from reserved seats for wom-en, has become financial affairs secretary.







Afzal Hossain and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel have been named as organising secretaries. General Secretary Obaidul Quader unveiled the list at party chief Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi offices in Dhaka on Thursday, reports bdnews24.com.







The newly appointed Presidium of the party finalised the list in a meeting chaired by Hasina two days ago. Waseqa, who was nominated by the party again as a reserved seat MP after the elections last year, is the daughter of late Chattogram Awami League leader Ataur Rahman Khan Kaiser.





Afzal was the information and research affairs secretary of the party's last committee.Shafiul from Sylhet is a director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It is his first appearance in the Awami League's central committee.Dr Salim Mahmud is the new information and research secretary while Habibur Rahman Siraj has retained the post of labour and employment affairs secretary.





Aminul Islam Amin has also retained the deputy publicity secretary's post.Sayem Khan, a joint general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's previous committee, has bagged the deputy office secretary's post in the ruling party's new committee.





The party is yet to announce the name of an organising secretary. Those named for the post during the council are SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Ahmed Hossain, BM Muzammel Haque, and Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan.





The posts of treasurer, industries and trade affairs secretary and religious affairs secretary are also vacant.In the previous committee, HN Ashikur Rahman was the treasurer, Md Abdus Sattar industries and trade affairs secretary and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah religious affairs secretary.





Those inducted in the Central Working Committee, as per the list published on Thursday, are Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Qamrul Islam, Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, KM Jahangir, Nurul Islam Thandu, Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran, Dipankar Talukder, Amirul Alam Milon, Akter Jahan, Dr Mushfique Hossain, Reazul Kabir Kausar, Merina Zaman Kobita, Parvin Zaman Kalpana, Hosne Ara Lutfor Dalia, Safura Khatun, Sanzida Khanam, Anwar Hossain, Anisur Rahman, Shahabuddin Forazi, Iqbal Hossain Opu, Golam Rabbani Chinu, Marufa Akter Poppy, Reymond Areng and Gloria Jharna Sarker.Three member's posts in the committee were still vacant.





Quader said the names of four secretaries and the three members of the full committee of 81 will be announced later.

Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, Organising Secretary Mozammel and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were present at the media conference.





The new working committee will meet for the first time on Jan 3 after paying respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths on his grave in Gopalganj, Biplab said.





