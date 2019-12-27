People enjoy rare solar eclipse

People thronged the National Museum of Science and Technology to witness an annular solar eclipse at Dhaka's Agargaon on Thursday. -AA



Thousands of people across Asia enjoyed the annular solar eclipse on Thursday. The sun appeared as a bright ring around the moon, which earns a nickname "ring of fire".







Partial eclipse was visible from all parts of Bangladesh in the morning. In capital Dhaka, the solar eclipse started at 9:02:48am followed by maximum phase at 10:28:24am and ended at 12:06:49 pm. A good number of people including students thronged at science museums to watch the rare celestial phenomena.







The National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) at capital's Agargaon offered an opportunity for the curious people to watch the event by installing a solar telescope and distributing safe solar glasses. "





For the first time, I come here to watch the solar eclipse, which takes place when the sun, moon and earth comes in straight line," said a school student.According to the NMST authorities, 40 percent of the sun was seen engulfed by the moon.







People were advised not to see the sun directly with naked eyes. Similar annular solar eclipse was visible about 172 years ago, according to sources. Next partial solar eclipse will be visible from Bangladesh on June 21 the following year.









--- Hasib Abedin, AA



