Int'l women's SME expo held in Chattogram

Chairman of the National Board of Revenue Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan speaking at the closing ceremony of 13th International Women's SME Expo at Hotel Agrabad in Chattogram on Wednesday. -Collected



Many women entrepreneurs are now exporting goods who have started from zero, said Secretary of the Department of Internal Resources and Chairman of the National Board of Revenue, Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan.







He made the remarks while addressing the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 13th International Women's SME Expo at Hotel Agrabad on Wednesday.He said Bangladesh Bank should monitor the loan policy of women entrepreneurs. They should get loans. Women are not usually seen defaulting.





The NBR chairman said so many entrepreneurs are being made on a regular basis. I think women in Chattogram are doing business honestly, sincerely, which is rare in other places. Women are being empowered. The one-month fair goes on for one more week. It seems to me that more and more new entrepreneurs are being created through this fair.





She told the women entrepreneurs that they would pay tax and VAT. Taxes and VAT payable to the government on the value of goods produced. If government doesn't have money then how would government do development projects? Revenue growth rate has to be consistent with GDP.





He said the people of this country are very talented. There is no doubt that this country will prosper. People are growing but no pressure is being felt. Internal demand is increasing. Divisional Commissioner Md Abdul Mannan said security for trade and commerce is needed. Our women are moving forward.





We think Bangladesh will become a woman's place after 80 years. The number of women entrepreneurs in Chattogram is increasing day by day. Online, media, banks are helping women. We are seeing positive change in women because of the Prime Minister. He said that women's empowerment is on the rise.







The role of women in family decision making is increasing. Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said, SMEs are not very popular in our country. China, Japan have strong SME base. The CWoCCI does SME fair all month long. It's a hard job. Women entrepreneurs in Chattogram have made that difficult task successful. Women are not defaulters. They have sincerity.







The Prime Minister is working for the empowerment of women. More than half of the country's women need to be entrepreneurs. He said that recently a student of CU was freed herself from the lure of the bus driver and assistant by fighting alone on the bus. We need to adopt a zero tolerance policy against women torture, rape and eve-teasing.





Punak President Mirza Mahabuba Soma said, I have been to CMP Punak for a year and a half. This time we participate in the fair. Punak is a name of emotion to me. We help poor people in society. I also wanted a stall at the trade fair for Punak.





CWoCCI Senior Vice President Dr Munal Mahbub says, we women can do everything. This is proved at this month-long fair. Hundreds of women entrepreneurs from across the country, including Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Rangamati, have set up stalls at the fair, built bridges with customers.







This time, we organized sixth SME Banking Matching Fair with the participation of 14 banks, Fashion Festival, Cooking without Onion, Indonesian Cooking Contest, and handed over the mobile phone sets to the mother of autistic kids.





CWoCCI founder Monoyara Hakim Ali presided over the meeting. SM Shahjahan, Senior Officer of AB Bank, Abida Mostafa, Senior Vice President of CWoCCI, women entrepreneur Baby Hasan have spoken at the program.

