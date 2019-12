Leave Your Comments

A slum in the city’s Kalshi area caught fire early Friday.Ershad Hossain, duty officer at the Fire Service Central Control Room, said the fire originated at ‘Hirur Maar Slum’ on Kalshi Road around 12:50am.On information, 11 firefighting units rushed in and brought the fire under control around 1:50am, he said.The reason behind the fire and the extent of losses could not be ascertained yet.