14 Nigerien security force members killed in militant attack





Fourteen members of security forces were killed in a militant ambush while escorting a team of election officials in the west African nation of Niger, local authorities said late Thursday.





The attack occurred on Wednesday evening near the western village of Sanam, which is less than 300 km from the capital of Niamey.





The military police officers and national guard members were reportedly attacked by Islamic extremists on motorcycles.





The number of militants killed remained unknown. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.





West Africa and the vast Sahel region have seen a deteriorating security situation due to an increase in extremist attacks in recent months.





Niger, along with Burkina Faso and Mali, has suffered some of the deadliest attacks against their militaries.

