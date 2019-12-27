Published:  03:47 PM, 27 December 2019

5.1 magnitude quake hits southwestern Iran: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted southwestern Iran early Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 38.28 km, is near the country’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.


