Cold wave likely to continue, spread









A mild cold wave which is sweeping over the regions of Panchagarh, Dinajpur & Nilphamari may continue and spread further, according to a Met office forecast.





Light rain/drizzle is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna, Barisal, Dhaka, Mymensingh & Rajshahi divisions as seasonal low lies over South Bay, it said.





Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.













Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning and night temperature may fall gradually.





Chilly weather coupled with rain disrupted normal life in different parts of the country.





In the last four days, the lowest temperature of the season was recorded in Panchagarh. The temperature dropped to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Tentulia on Thursday morning while Friday’s temperature was 9.2 degree Celsius.













Although the local administration has distributed 40,000 blankets, people affected by cold said that the allotment is insufficient and residents of many areas are yet to receive warm clothes.





Meanwhile, the number of patients with cold-related diseases has increased in the distirct. Panchagarh Modern Hospital has reported a surge in outdoor patients.

