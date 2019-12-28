BYLC's first Youth Carnival launched

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYCL)'s Youth Carnival was launched at the Government College of Physical Education in Mohammadpur on Friday. -AA



The carnival has been hosted as part of the organization's 10th anniversary celebration that brought together young people with reputed speakers and industry experts on one platform for two days of interactive sessions, exhibitions, and conversations on the issues that affect youth.







Md Akhter Hossain, secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry, who spoke at the opening ceremony as chief guest, said that BYLC's initiative focuses on increasing awareness among the young generation over achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reports UNB.







The Carnival would help to enhance the knowledge of young population on how they can contribute to achieve the SDGs goals, he added. Sudipto Muke-rjee, Country Director, United Nations Develo-pment Program (UNDP) Bangladesh, and Md Shah-adat Hossain, Director, NGO Affairs Bureau, also spoke at the ceremony.





The opening day of the Carnival featured sessions and workshops by youth leaders and industry experts followed by cultural program performed by popular musicians. BYLC Youth Carnival 2019, organized in partnership with the Youth and Sports Ministry and NGO Affairs Bureau in collaboration with Manusher Jonno Foundation and UK Aid, will conclude today (Saturday).

