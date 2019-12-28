Six HuJI leaders held in city

Six HuJI leaders were arrested in the city's Badda area on Thursday. -AA



Six leaders of the banned militant outfit 'Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh' (HuJI) have been arrested in the city's Badda area. The arrestees were identified as Billal Hossain, 25, Nur Alam, 28, Rafiqul Islam, 29, Abul Miah, 35, Abdur Rahman, 30, and Akter Hossain, 34, confirmed CTTC Chief Monirul Islam.





Chief Monirul at a press briefing at Mawlana Bhasani Hockey Stadium said, "The six arrestees are active member of HuJI who were involved in looting to finance their plan to reorganize the group activities."





During primary investigation, the arrestees admitted to conducting robbery in order to collect fund according to the instructions of Ujjal alias Ratan, a death row convict in the August 21 attack case.







After collection of the fund, they were planning to buy weapons which they would then use to free Ujjal from Kashimpur jail and other members of their organization. A knife, 100ml chloroform, and a toy pistol were recovered from their possession, he added.





