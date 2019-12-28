Women's football league from Jan 31



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decided to arrange the third edition of Women's Football League that is scheduled to begin from January 31 next year after around a seven-year break.





The decision was made in a meeting of BFF women's wing headed by its Chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron, at Motijheel on Thursday, said a press release of BFF. The BFF also decided to hold the league on a regular basis on the last week of September every year.







The next year's league will be held at the Bir Sreshtho Shaheed Sipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur. The players transfer registration of the league will be held from January 11 to 26.





Five teams -- Bashundhara Kings, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited, Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra, FC Uttarbanga and Anwara Sporting Club -- have already confirmed their participation in the league.







Earlier, Dhaka Mohammedan Limited emerged champions in the last edition of league in 2013 beating Dhaka Abahani Limited while Sheikh Jamal DC clinched the title in the first edition in 2011 beating Dhaka Mohammedan.

