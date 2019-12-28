Ctg Abahani down Kings in Fed Cup

An action during the 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament between Chattogram Abahani Limited and Bashundhara Kings at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) on Friday. -BFF



Chattogram Abahani Limited emerged as the Group B champion in the ongoing TVS 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament beating Bashundhara Kings by 2-0 goals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital on Friday.Midfielder Rakib Hossain opened account for the Chattogram-based outfit while Ivorian midfielder and team's captain Kephi Jean Charles Didier sealed the victory.





Ctg Abahani will now play against Group D runners-up in the second quarterfinal on December 30 while Group B runners-up Bashundhara Kings will play against Group D champion in the fourth quarterfinal on December 31 - both at the same venue. Both Kings and Ctg Abahani confirmed their spots in the quarterfinals eliminating all-losers Brothers Union Limited in their respective group matches.





Bangladesh Premier League Champions and Federation Cup Runners-up Bashundhara Kings started their campaign beating Brothers by 1-0 goal in the first group match while Ctg Abahani Ltd eliminated the Gopibag outfit by 2-0 goals in the second group match.





Bashundhara Kings, who appeared in the field with five changes, failed to put pressure on Chattogram Abahani Ltd. Kings got the first blow while local midfielder Rakib sent ball home for Abahani with a tap-in shot utilising a cross from Nigerian midfielder Idenyi Chinedu Mathew in the 25th minute (1-0).





Kings came alive and started to play aggressive football. But, all of their efforts went in vain due to lack of finishers. Kings got another blow while their Tajik defender Akhtan Nazarov got the marching order receiving a red card (two yellow cards) from referee Mizanur Rahman just five minutes before the first half.





Nazarov got his first yellow while he involved in a conflict with Uzbek defender of Ctg Abahani Pulatov Shukur Ali and his second card came while he illegally tackled Abahani Captain Kephi Jean Charles Didier.Kyrgyz midfielder of Kings Baktyir Duishobekov and Uzbek defender of Ctg Abahani Pulatov Shukur Ali got yellow cards in the first half.





The 10-man Kings conceded their second goal while Didier scored with a header from goal mouth melee, off a cross from defender Nasirul Islam (2-0) just few seconds before the half time (45+2nd minute).





After half time, Kings got a close chance to reduce their gap but midfielder Emon Mahmud missed the chance in the 68th minute while Ctg Abahani missed at least two close chances to widen their margin.







Didier missed the first chance in the 71st minute while national colored goalkeeper of Bashundhara Kings Anisur Rahman Zico denied a header by Rakib Hossain from goal mouth melee in the 78th minute.







