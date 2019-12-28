Imrul fifty lifts Ctg to impressive win



Stand-in captain Imrul Kayes struck a brilliant unbeaten 53-ball 54 as Chattogram Challengers secured their sixth win in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL), beating Dhaka Platoon by six wickets on Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.







Imrul Kayes smashed a brilliant unbeaten 54 off 53 balls featuring 2 sixes and 5 fours. While the victory kept them in the top of the point table with 12 points from eight games, the outcome of the match also helped them make a giant towards the play-off phase of the tournament. Kayes's innings made the eventual difference in a pitch where run-making was not the easiest job.





Muktar Ali





Dhaka, being sent to bat first in the first match of the second phase of Dhaka part of BBPL, was restricted to paltry 124-9. Thanks to Imrul Kayes's knock, Chattogram recovered from the early trouble to canter to the victory with 125-4 in 18.4 overs.







Chasing a modest total, Chattogram lost their openers in just fourth overs with the scoreboard reading 25-2. As it looked, things wouldn't be easier for them, Kayes and Chadwick Walton combined for a 41-run to steady the ship with the latter hitting some big shots to keep the asking run rate under control.







Walton struck three sixes and one four in his 16 ball-25 before being dismissed by Wahab Riaz. Riaz latter gave Chattogram further headache by getting rid of Ryan Burl for 13 but Kayes appeared to play on different surface. He played shots at his will in the slow pitch to eventually help the side cruise to the victory.







Wahab Riaz claimed 2-18 for Dhaka while captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Mahedi Hasan took one wicket each respectively. Dhaka's gamble with Mahedi Hasan, playing him as a top-order batsmen paid high dividends in the last two matches but this time it didn't click. He was out for naught after the dismissal of Anamul Haque Bijoy who scored 14.







Their dismissal in the same over left Dhaka to 32-2 in sixth over. Tamim and Mominul though looked to steady the ship, the runs were not coming as expected pace. Situation worsened when Tamim was dismissed for 21, after a futile attempt to charge the left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.







His dismissal sparked the collapse as Dhaka started losing wicket at regular intervals. Even though Mominul held one end and No. 10 batsman Wahab Eiaz played some big shots, Dhaka couldn't amass the total which could give their bowlers something to defend.







Mominul was the top-scorer for the side with 32 while Wahab Riaz made 23. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was unbeaten on 17.Muktar Ali and Ryan Burl scalped two wickets apiece for Chattogram. After this defeat, Dhaka stayed at third position with eight points from seven games.

SCORES IN BRIEF







Dhaka Platoon: 124 for 9 in 20 overs (Mominul 32, Wahab 23, Tamim 21; Wahab 2-18, Mashrafe 1-14, Mahedi 1-23)





Chattogram Challangers: 125 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Imrul 54 not out, Walton 25, Simmons 13; Muktar 2-18, Burl 2-1, Nasum 1-21)





Result: Chattogram Challengers won by 6 wickets.





Player of the Match: Imrul Kayes.





