Dr MA Ehsan was accorded a reception at Kazipara in Brahmanbaria town on Thursday. -AA



A physician, who has won the hearts of people through his dedicated services in Brahmanbaria, got a reception on Thursday.A youth organization in Brahmanbaria town's Kazipara area honored Dr MA Ehsan, who recently promoted to assistant professor at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet from Brahmanbaria Sadar hospital where he was serving as a consultant of the cardiology department.





Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, additional police super (admin & crimes), was present as the chief guest at the reception program chaired by Hazi Md Manik Mia, while additional police super (Sadar circle) Md Rezaul Kabir, Ashuganj Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Selim Parvez, Brahmanbaria Press Club General Secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappi, Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Selim Uddin and Ward No. 8 Councilor Shah Md Sharif Bhandari were special guests.







Brahmanbaria Press Club President KAM Rashidul Islam was the chief discussant. An emotional Dr Ehasan said, "This reception is the best achievement in my medical life, which will act as an inspiration to serve better."He expressed gratitude to the organizers for honoring him. It is mentionable that Dr MA Ehsan has earned the fame 'doctor of the poor' through his sincere and dedicated services.









---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

