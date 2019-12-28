FSB biennial int'l scientific confce held at BAU

Guests attending the inaugural session of a two-day long biennial conference of Fisheries Society of Banagladesh at Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymenshingh on Friday. -AA



'In the twenty-first century, one of the major achievements of Bangladesh was the conquest of the vast sea-zone. Bangladesh established its sovereign rights to a full 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone in the Bay of Bengal. Which is very important for the Blue Economy of Bangladesh.





There are many mineral resources in this vast sea as well as huge fisheries. If it is possible to cultivate fisheries in scientific way in the vast sea-zone, the blue economy of Bangladesh will enrich. There is a huge scope of cultivation of seaweed in the southern part sea-zone of the country.'





Speaking as guest of honor Director General of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) Dr Yahia Mahmud said these in a two day long bi-annual scientific conference inaugural session which held at Syed Nazrul Islam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) on Friday.







Fisheries Society of Bangladesh (FSB) in association with Faculty of Fisheries of BAU organized the scientific conference.'By utilizing the huge sea-zone properly, different fish farming practices and fish fry production have to be developed in the saline water. But we have a considerable lacking of developed method invention.







However, seaweed cultivation is a potential sector in these regions. We have developed 3-seaweed cultivation technology among 10 commercial seaweed, which helps to earn foreign currency' -he added.





On the conference, the founder of the fisheries education in Bangladesh National Professor Dr AKM Aminul Islam was honored as 'Father of Fisheries'. Besides former two Vice-chancellor of BAU Prof Dr Muhammad Asadur Rahman and Prof Dr Md Anwarul Islam, former dean of the faculty Prof Dr Md Aminul Islam and Prof Dr Somen Dewan honored with 'Lifetime Honor Award'.







On the inaugural session, BAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Lutful Hassan addressed as chief guest while FSB president Prof Dr Mohammad Shohidul Haque in chair.Director General of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) Dr Yahia Mahmud, former VC and Emeritus Professor Dr MA Sattar Mondal and Deputy Director of Fisheries Department of Mymensingh Abdul Majid were addressed as guest of honor.







On the program, Fisheries Faculty Dean Prof Dr Md Ahsan bin Habib delivered welcome speech while Prof Dr Harunur Rashid moderated the program.From home and abroad 300 scientists participated in the conference. 130 oral research articles and 95 posters will presented in the conference.









---Asikur Rahman, BAU

