Parineeti's hard-earned vacation



Parineeti Chopra has been working round the clock to finish her promising future films, 'The Girl on the Train' remake and a biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal. Apart from playing a character with an emotional disorder and clinical stress in the first film, she has trained hard to master badminton for the biopic. Clearly in need of a holiday to recharge, Parineeti will be jetting off to Europe to bring in the New Year.







A source close to the actor says, "Parineeti is a traveler at heart, but all of 2019 has kept her happily busy with her films. She has enjoyed the challenge of both 'The Girl on the Train' remake and playing Saina Nehwal. As this year comes to a close, she wants to take a much-deserved holiday to her favorite winter spots. She will travel to Austria, Budapest and Munich



Leave Your Comments