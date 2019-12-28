Fatima Sana's 2020 hat trick



Fatima Sana Shaikh, who had a lull for two years after her debut film 'Dangal' until 'Thugs of Hindostan' happened in 2018, has had a repeat silence of two more years with no releases. The actress, who was earlier backed by Aamir Khan, now finds herself with three films slated for release in 2020. First off the blocks will be Anurag Basu's unofficial sequel to 'Life In A… Metro', which is being billed as a thriller.







The actress will work opposite the talented Rajkummar Rao in the film. This will be followed by the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan, which also has Ali Fazal top lining the cast. And now, she also has a family comedy with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh, which is quirkily titled 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. It is about a wedding detective and the humor that ensues.

