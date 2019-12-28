No one cuter than Bieber this Christmas



Justin Bieber shared moments of celebrating Christmas with his wife Hailey Bieber. And it's hard to wipe the grin off your face or take your eyes off the adorable singer who's seen bobbing his head to his music as he sings along and drives around in his car.







And then to add to the cuteness 10 folds, he turns around once in a while as he sings to face the camera, which is probably held by Hailey. Quite like the millions who couldn't help cooing at the videos, Hailey too commented on one of them, in which Justin's singing Mistletoe in the car, writing, "look at how cute you areeeeee!!!! Hiiiiiii!!!!"

