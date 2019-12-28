Miley, Simpson's Christmas love



Despite split rumors, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus seem to be going strong. The duo celebrated their first Christmas together on December 25 with her family. And we know that because he appeared in a group shot shared by the Wrecking Ball singer on her Instagram Story. "





Merry Xmas" Miley wrote on the black-and-white photo, which features Cody and Miley's family smiling around their Christmas tree. Cody then posted to his Instagram page a close-up of what could be his gift to Miley - a gold skull necklace. "





Museum quality for my queen," he wrote atop the photo, with emojis of a skull and pitchfork. In another of her black-and-white Christmas-picture series, Miley is seen with four of her five siblings. The series was captioned, "Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family ??," as per People.

