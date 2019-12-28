Tirjok Natyadol stages 'Tarangabhanga' on the first day. -Collected



A five-day theatre festival titled 'Tirjok Natya Mela 2019' began Wednesday at the Theatre Institute Chattogram (TIC) in Chattogram. Tirjok Natyadol, Chattogram-based theatre troupe, has arranged the festival.





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud attended the opening ceremony of the festival as chief guest while noted drama-personalities Bivash Chakraborty and Mamunur Rashid inaugurated both the 'Natya Mela' and 'Tirjok Memorial Exhibition' together.







Presided over by artistic director of TIC and head of Tirjok Natyadol, Ahmad Iqbal Haider, Power Division senior secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was also present as a guest during the ceremony.The host troupe staged Syed Waliullah's 'Tarangabhanga' on Mukta Manchha of TIC yesterday, on the opening day.





Along with Tirjok, three other prominent drama and theatre organizations from Dhaka are participating in the festival. The plays are scheduled to be staged everyday at 4pm and 7pm till December 29 at three venues, Mukta Manchha of TIC, lecture theatre and gallery.





The drama festival includes screening of documentary films, photography exhibition, and drama dialogue, drama discussions, drawing competition for children, storytelling program, lecture, workshop, recitations, debating, mime show, dance and rendition of songs.





Today, on the second day of the festival, two mime show titled 'Tahader Galpo' and Bhua Gayen'--directed by Masudur Rahman--will be staged at 5pm at Mukta Manchha while Dhaka-based theatre troupe Natyachakra will stage its mono-drama 'Eka Ek Nari' (A Woman Alone) at 7pm at the same venue.



