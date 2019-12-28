2019 was a dull year for local film industry

Posters of Password, Fagun Hawai and Alpha. -Collected



2019 was not a good year for the local film industry. Only 27 local films were released in 2019- a record low in recent years. To compare, 34 local films were released in 2018, 56 films were released in 2016 and 2017, while 67 were released in 2015.





A number of Tollywood films were released under the SAFTA agreement in local cinemas. Besides, Hollywood films namely 'Joker', 'Frozen 2' and others were released in Star Cineplex and Blockbuster Cinemas throughout the year.Shakib Khan-starrer big budget film 'Password' was the only commercially successful local film of 2019. The film has been directed by Malek Afsari.





'Password' revolves around an underworld don, who loses the password of his Swiss bank account. The film stars Bubly, Misha Sawdagar, Amit Hasan, Nader Khan, Emon and others.





Besides, films namely 'Nolok', 'Mayaboti', 'Shapludu', 'Padmar Prem', 'Begum Jaan', 'No Dorai', 'Alpha', 'Daag Hridoye', 'Amar Prem Amar Priya', 'Fagun Hawai', 'Ratrir Jatri', 'Bhalobashar Rajkanya', 'Moner Moto Manush Pailam Na', 'Beporowa', 'Bhalobashar Jala', 'Paglami', 'Jodi Ekdin', 'Abbas', 'Anuprobesh', 'Kalo Megher Vela', 'Prem Chor', 'Garment Shromik Jindabad', 'Kalidas', 'Gohiner Gaan' and 'Maya- the lost mother' have been released in 2019.





Admitting that the local film industry experienced a low tide in 2019, Madhumita Cinema Hall owner Iftekhar Uddin Nawshad said, 'Cinema owners are passing critical time. They are struggling to give the salaries of their employees. Both the quality and number of locally released films have been decreasing gradually.'





'The government should have taken necessary measures to save the industry. Local films are failing to draw film lovers to cinemas due to their poor storyline. The government should give us the permission to import hit Bollywood films so that we can survive. If the present condition continues, I don't know how long I can keep my cinema open,' added Nawshad.





When contacted, Bangladesh Film Directors' Association president Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar said that the numbers of local films are gradually declining because producers are not getting paid.





'Cinema owners do not pay producers on time. Therefore, they are not showing interest to produce big budget films. Cinema owners still owe money to producers of 'Aynabaji', 'Dhaka Attack' and others, which were commercially successful,' said Gulzar.





'We also need good environment at cinemas so that the audience can enjoy the films along with their family members. The government should build Cineplex's across the country otherwise the situation will not improve,' added Gulzar.

