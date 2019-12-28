Ten missing in trawler capsize



A man drowned and 10 people went missing as a trawler capsized in the Bay in Cox's Bazar on Friday morning, said Bangladesh Coast Guard.Details of the deceased and the accident could not be known immediately. However, Bangladesh Navy has rescued 12 people after the incident.





Coast Guard said fishing boat 'Rangachonga' capsized 35 nautical miles west from the Cox's Bazar in the deep seas at about 7.30 am. Coast Guard East Zone staff officer (Operations) Lt Commander Md Saiful Islam said they rescued 12 people after the incident and 10 remained missing. Navy ships 'Syed Nazrul' and 'Oporajeyo' are conducting rescue operation.

Leave Your Comments