Chilling cold wave likely to continue in port city

Severe cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Chattogram. -AA



A mild cold wave continues to sweep over the port city despite a slight increase in temperatures during daytime.Cooler temperatures are also expected in other regions amid moderate rainfall in many parts, including Dhaka.







The rains have made the weather feel colder while turning dusty roads into mud puddles. Various parts of the port city received bouts of rain. The showers could stop after 9-10 pm while temperatures could also drop at night.





"The temperatures began to rise but a moderate cold wave still persists because of the rain. The rainfall experienced throughout the country will end tonight.







But there is a chance of light rains in parts of Chattogram and Sylhet on Saturday." The mercury could dip by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours as the weather turns colder. The lowest temperature in the country on Friday was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. In Dhaka, the mercury was at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

