Gaibandha-3 MP Yunus Ali dies



Awami League lawmaker Dr M Yunus Ali Sarker died at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital in the capital on Friday around 7:30am. He was 66.





Dr M Yunus, elected MP from Gaibandha-3 constituency, left behind his wife, one son and a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.







Gaibandha's Sadull-apur upazila Awami League's Senior Vice-President Khan-daker Zillur Rahman said MP Yunus had been suffering from lung cancer for a long time. President Abdul Hamid expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death Yunus Ali.



Meanwhile, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also expressed shock and sorrow at the MP's death.

Yunus Ali was elected as a parliament member from Sadullahpur-Palashbari constituency of Gaibandha for the first time in 2014.









