HSIA will be best airport in region: Minister

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali is briefing journalists about the construction of Terminal-3 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday. -AA



State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali on Friday said Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) will be one of the best airports in the region after the construction of its third terminal.





"After the construction of the third terminal, the HSIA will be the most modern airport in the region… Around 20 million passengers will be benefited annually after the construction of this terminal," he said at a press briefing after witnessing the preparations for inauguration of the construction work at the airport in the city on Friday.







Senior Secretary of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Md Mohibul Haq said ground handling at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be given to capable organizations through an open tender call after the construction of Terminal-3. He said it will be possible to cater to at least 20 million passengers annually.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the construction work of the third terminal of the airport on Saturday morning, he said.The estimated cost for the construction of the terminal will is Tk 21,300 crore, of which the government will provide Tk 5,000 crore and the rest will be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).





The construction will be completed within the next 48 months, the state minister said, adding that after construction of the terminal, all the activities in the airport would come under close monitoring centrally.Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary M Mohibul Haque and Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice-Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, among others, were present.



