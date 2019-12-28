Speaker urges media to spread spirit of Liberation War

JS Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury cutting a cake marking 15th founding anniversary of Boishakhi Television at Mohakhali in the city on Friday. -AA



Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has urged the media to spread spirit of the Liberation War.She came up with the call while speaking at the celebration of the 15th founding anniversary of Boishakhi Television at Mohakali office in the capital on Friday.





Shirin Sharmin Chau-dhury said, "Boishakhi TV is airing programs, particularly for spreading to develop Bengali culture, heritage and the spirit of liberation war among generations."







The media in Bangladesh is now enjoying full freedom of speech and free flow of information, said the Speaker, adding that during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the number of private channels increased.







Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce Ministry Tofail Ahmed, Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Muhammad Tajul Islam, Housing and Public Works Minister S M Rezaul Karim, Whips of Jatiya Sangsad Iqbalur Rahim and Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Ministry Hasanul Haq Inu and Journalists' Leader Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, among others, addressed it.







Deputy Managing Director of Boishakhi TV Tipu Alam addressed as welcome speech. Later, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury inaugurated the celebration of Boishakhi TV by cutting a cake.

