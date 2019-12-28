100 shanties, 40 shops gutted in city fire

A woman burst into tears as her house at Hirur Maar Slum in the capital's Kalshi's Baunia Badh area of Mirpur was gutted early Friday. The fire gutted around 100 shanties and 40 shops. -Jahidul Islam



A fire that broke out at Hirur Maar Slum in the city's Kalshi's Baunia Badh area of Mirpur early Friday gutted 100 shanties and 40 shops.Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out at the slum around 1:00 am on Friday. At least 30 people suffered minor injuries while they were trying to escape the fire. Two livestock animals were also burned to death in the fire.







Eleven units of the fire service brought the situation under control after an hour's efforts but it took firefighters until 6:00 am to completely douse the fire, said Ershad Hossain, an official at the fire service's control room. Forty shops and 20 shanties of the slum were burned into ashes before the firefighters brought the blaze under control, he said, adding that the incident caused an estimated loss of Tk 1.2 million.







The cause of the fire will only become apparent after a probe, according to the fire service's Assistant Director Md Saleh Uddin. But some residents suspect that it was sparked by an electrical short-circuit.





Local lawmaker Elias Molla visited the spot after the incident and promised to extend all necessary support to those affected by the fire. There were no reports of casualties in the incident, the fire service said.

