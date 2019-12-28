Queen 'sent a pro-EU message' by wearing a blue dress

The Queen sent a 'pro-EU' message during her Christmas Day speech by wearing a brooch that resembles the European flag. -Daily Mail



The Queen sent a 'pro-EU' message during her Christmas Day speech by wearing a brooch that resembles the European flag, academics have claimed.Her Majesty, 93, addressed the nation in the pre-recorded message at Buckingham Palace, wearing a royal blue cashmere dress coupled with a sapphire brooch, reports Daily Mail.





Despite remaining publicly neutral on politics, academics have interpreted the outfit as bearing a striking resemblance to the EU flag - therefore conveying the Royal's stance on Brexit.





The brooch, which was a gift from Prince Albert to Queen Victoria on the eve of their wedding in 1840, is set with 12 diamonds - said to be similar to the flag's circle of stars.







Dr James Anderson, an academic at the University of Reading, took to Twitter to say the Queen has expressed her 'personal views' during the speech which was broadcast to eight million people.







'The Queen has full editorial control of the Queen's Speech and can choose whether or not to give one. She chose not to in 1969. 'So treat the speech as her personal views, right down to her choice of an EU blue dress and an EU stars broach.







Meanwhile, aeronautical engineer Dr Geoff Jones wrote: 'Her Majesty yet again doing what little she can to show her support for the European Union.' It is not the first time the Monarch has been accused of sending a message of support for the European Union without her outfit choices.





During a 2017 speech, in which the Queen delivered her plans outlining Brexit, Her Majesty wore a royal blue ensemble, with a matching hat featuring seven flowers - each with a small round centre - which some believe resemble the stars on the blue background of the EU flag.





Social media erupted with users claiming the Royal had worn the outfit to convey her own views on Brexit. And even one of the EU's leading MEPs, Guy Verhofstadt, spotted the similarity - with the Belgian politician tweeting: 'Clearly the EU still inspires some in the UK.'







The Queen used her Christmas message to extend an olive branch to Meghan Markle following a year of royal turmoil in which the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry put themselves at odds with the family by claiming to have 'single-handedly modernized the monarchy' before spending the festive period abroad.





Her Majesty's speech came following a 'bumpy' year for her family in which Prince Andrew was sacked from royal duties over his part in the Epstein scandal, the divide between the once inseparable Prince William and Harry appeared to widen, and Prince Philip spent four nights in hospital before being discharged on Christmas Eve.





But in a touching yuletide gesture, the Queen sought to build bridges with Meghan, who along with Harry, faced several damaging PR moments, including accusations of hypocrisy for campaigning about environmental issues while using private jets, and eschewing a traditional Sandringham Christmas in favor of a trip to Canada.









