Rain adds woe to cold-hit people

To get respite from the bone-chilling cold due to a mild cold wave sweeping across the country, some people are warming themselves in Rangpur's rail station area on Friday. -AA



Chilly weather coupled with light rain disrupted normal life in different parts of the country on Friday.Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna, Barisal, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions as seasonal low lies over South Bay, according to a Met office forecast.





A mild cold wave which is sweeping over the regions of Panchagarh, Dinajpur and Nilphamari may continue and spread further.Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning and night temperature may fall gradually.





In the last four days, the lowest temperature of the season was recorded in Panchagarh. The temperature dropped to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Tentulia on Thursday morning while Friday's temperature was 9.2 degree Celsius.

