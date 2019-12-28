Jatiya Party council today





The ninth national council of Jatiya Party (JaPa) will start on Saturday morning in the capital.





The council is scheduled to commence from 10am at the Engineers Institute.





Jatiya Party is going to create a new post, chief patron, for party founder HM Ershad’s widow Raushon Ershad in its national council. GM Quader will remain in the post of chairman.





As chief patron, Raushon, currently serving as the senior co-chairman of the party, will remain above the chairman. "She will be given the highest honour in the party, and at its meetings or general meetings,” Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga told reporters.





Quoting the party chairman, Ranga said Raushon will hold the highest position in the party as long as she is alive.





However, the Jatiya Party chairman will enjoy the highest power in the party.





