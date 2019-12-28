Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash





Rescuers have found the remains of six people after a helicopter crashed at the top of a mountain on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, authorities said.





The helicopter was carrying seven people. Officials said there were no signs of survivors.





A search for the final passenger would resume in the morning, depending on the weather, authorities added.





Two of the passengers are believed to have been minors, the Coast Guard said.





The aircraft was touring Kauai's rugged Napali coast when it encountered showers and high gusts of wind, the agency said. It was reported missing by the operator, identified as Safari Helicopters, at 18:06 on Thursday (04:06 GMT Friday), 40 minutes after it was due to land.





Steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain hampered the search for the wreckage, the Coast Guard said.





Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Centre in Honolulu, said that weather conditions had been challenging. Winds on Friday were reported to be about 28mph (45km/h).





No signals were recorded from the aircraft's electronic locator after it went missing.





An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart took part in the search.





Several tour companies make such helicopter visits to Kauai, much of which is a state park and which is 80% uninhabited.





In April, a tour helicopter crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Kailua, 12 miles (19km) outside of Honolulu, killing all three people on board. Earlier in the month, a helicopter crash landed in the Sacred Falls State Park after suffering apparent engine failure.









