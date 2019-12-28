Raushon made JaPa's Chief Patron, Chairman GM Quader





Raushon Ershad was made the Chief Patron of Jatiya Party (JaPa) on Saturday during its national council where GM Quader was elected chairman for the next three years.





Supreme Court advocate Sheikh Seraj, the chief election commissioner, announced the names at the ninth national council in the morning in the capital.





Later, Quader named Moshiur Rahman Ranga as the party's Secretary General.





"The central committees will be announced later," he said, adding that there was no division in the party.





"We all have to be united and work together to fulfill the dream of Hussain Mohammad Ershad," he added.





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, speaking as a guest at the council, described former president and JaPa founder Ershad as a “gentleman” and “popular political leader”.





"Democracy is not strengthened without strong opposition party. JaPa is playing important role as a good opposition party in the country," he said.





Quader said JaPa does not believe in violence. “The party's activists have to be united to strengthen the ruling government,” the Awami League leader said.





The council commenced from 10am at the engineers Institute. Former secretary general Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, MP, and other senior leaders of the party were present at the council.





