Cold-related diseases affect 4,196 people in 24hr





Various cold-related diseases have affected 4,196 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 668 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.





Another 1,639 were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,889 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





Fifty deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and December 28 due to cold-related diseases.





Khagrachhari and Panchagarh recorded 10 deaths each during this period. While all of the victims from Khagrachhari died of acute respiratory infection, those in Panchagarh died due to other illnesses, the DGHS data showed.





Panchagarh has been shivering from plummeting temperatures. The district recorded the lowest temperature of the year on Thursday at 5.7 degrees Celsius.





Hospitals in the district have reported a surge in number of patients suffering from cold-related diseases.





















Leave Your Comments