Worldwide waffling





A report has been commissioned to examine ways of controlling grey squirrels at council properties in north Down. Councillors voted to grant Ulster Wildlife permission to control the invasive grey species at council properties and include red squirrels and pine martens in the new local biodiversity action plan. The matter was discussed at a meetingof Ards and North Down Borough Council's community and wellbeing committee.











Sometimes it can be hard to remember that the athletes we watch, criticize and revere are real people. They give back to the community all the time, even though we seldom see it. This time, it's definitely worth sharing.





Matthew and Kelly Stafford dropped in for a visit with a Detroit-area family to surprise three kids who are huge Lions and Stafford fans. The boys lost their father this year, so the Stafford's brought them some unexpected and very well-received Christmas joy.







Matthew even played Madden-as himself, of course-with the starstruck boys. It's been a trying year for the Staffords. Matthew suffered a broken back and Kelly needed brain surgery. That did not stop them from selflessly giving back to Lions fans.





A new $15m tourism campaign featuring Kylie Minogue is aiming to lure Brexit-weary Britons to Australia with the perennial promise of cute marsupials, white-sand beaches and locals who "speak your language".







The three-minute musical advertisement aired on televisions in the UK before the Queen's message on Christmas Eve, with Minogue and another well-known Australian export, Adam Hills, addressing the nation from Sandringham - a beachside suburb of Melbourne, Australia.







Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that he was getting ready to deploy his troops in Libya to support the country's internationally recognized government in Tripoli. Erdogan flew to Tunisia in a surprise visit where he and President Kais Saied discussed steps for a ceasefire in Libya and a return to political dialogue. The Libya crisis is taking a toll on neighboring countries, Tunisia in particular, Erdogan said.







The Turkish president said his recent dealings with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) should be seen as "harbinger of steps that we may take". The fighting in oil-rich Libya has threatened to plunge the North African country into violence rivalling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.





























Leave Your Comments