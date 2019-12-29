Textile day held at BUBT

A two-day long 'Textile Day' was observed by the Department of Textile Engineering of BUBT recently. -AA



Department of Textile Engineering of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) celebrated its two-day long 'Textile Day 2019' on it campus in city's Rupnagar area on 23-24 December. The event was held with contest, seminar, exhibition and prize giving sessions. Prof Md Abu Saleh, Vice Chancellor, BUBT inaugurated the ceremony.





Prof Md Enayet Hossain Miah, Treasurer, BUBT and Prof Dr Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, EEE spoke as the Special Guests. Prof Dr Syed Masud Husain, Dean, Faculty of Business and of Social Sciences and Dr Engr Mohammed Rubaiyat Chowdhury, Chairman, Dept of Textile presented papers on running textile situation in Bangladesh.





In closing session, Bangladeshi fashion designer and former international model Bibi Russell addressed the participants. Speakers suggested that Bangladesh will lead the textile sector more 3 to 4 decades if trained Bangladeshi young group drive this sector.



