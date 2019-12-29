First death anniv of painter Syed Jahangir observed



The first death anniversary of veteran painter and Ekushey Padak winner Syed Jahangir was observed on Saturday. A prayer and discussion was organized at home and abroad to mark the day.







Veteran painter Syed Jahangir is one of the unique contributors to the fine arts in Bangladesh.He was a former director of the Fine Arts department of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. His painting style was simple, which made his creation remarkable.







The inspiration for Jahangir's paintings was an in-depth observation of rural Bangladesh, its people and the economic hardships they endure. He holds the signature of success in contemporary painting in both figurative and abstract ways.







Syed won the Ekushey Padak in 1985, the second highest civilian award of Bangladesh. He also received the Michael Madhusudan Academy Award, the Shashi Bhushan Honourable Award, the Berger Paints Award, the Hamidur Rahman Memorial Award and many others for his artistic works.

