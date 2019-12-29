YFLA launched in city

ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) in a bid to foster feminism launched the Young Feminist Leadership Academy (YFLA) at Global Platform Bangladesh (GPB) in city's Gulshan area on Saturday. -AA



ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB), an international non-profit and human rights based organization, in a bid to foster feminism through various capacity building activities and break the stigmas and taboos attached to it, launched the Young Feminist Leadership Academy (YFLA) at Global Platform Bangladesh (GPB) in city's Gulshan area on Saturday.





Deputy Director (HR) for Action Aid Bangladesh Shahriar Kabir Chowdhury was present in the event as the chief guest. Member of Young Feminist Network Solika Akhter said YFLA provides a safe space for the people to open up their inner thoughts and views relating the feminism. "





A victim of gender-based violence knows what is right to do, and from this thought this academy starts its journey." she added.Training Coordinator for GPB Duniya Khandoker said Action Aid believes that feminist movement could be nurtured through productive debates, addas and trainings in the platform which Youth Feminist Leadership Academy provides.





Terming feminism as a book which has no end Shahriar Kabir Chowdhury said, 'Action Aid will learn from diverse groups of people what is right for feminism.' He called upon all, especially men to contribute their views relating feminism.



Global Platform Bangladesh (GPB) is ActionAid's network for youth-led activitism. It supports movements, youth networks, organizations and individuals that promote the agenda of progressive social, political and economic change in the region.









---Hasib Abedin, AA

