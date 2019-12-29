Newly-elected AL committee pays tributes to Bangabandhu

The newly-elected Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Central Working Committee and Advisory Council led by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi-32 on Saturday.



They paid the homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi on Saturday morning, reports BSS.





Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina first laid a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu. After placing the wreath, she stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the country's independence.





Later, Sheikh Hasina along with members of the Central Working Committee and Advisory Council of the party placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times.





Sheikh Hasina was reelected as the president of Bangladesh Awami League, one of the oldest political parties in the subcontinent for the ninth consecutive term, while Obaidul Quader was reelected as general secretary for the second straight time in the AL's 21st National Council held on December 20-21 last.

