Kachhait Dakhil Madrasa celebrates golden jubilee



The golden jubilee marking 50th founding anniversary of Kachhait Islamia Dakhil Madrasa in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria was celebrated at the madrasa ground on Saturday.





Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan was present as the chief guest at the program chaired by golden jubilee celebration committee president Md Abdul Kahhar. Brahmanbaria District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker, Sadar Hospital Superintendent Dr Shawkat Hossain, Bangladesh Bank DGM Dewan Siraj, Dhaka-based Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila Samity President Azizul Haque, Sadar Upazila Awami League General Secretary MAH Mahbub Alam, Advocate Md Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan, Madrasa Super Mobarak Hossain, Machhihata Union Parishad Chairman Al Amin Haque Pavel were present as special guests, among others.







A special reception was accorded to madrasa's founding super and Kachhait Jame Masjid Khatib Alhaj Mowlana Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan.







Besides, 48 persons including guests, former teachers and brilliant students also got reception. Later, a pleasant Islamic cultural program was held. The whole program was conducted by golden jubilee celebration committee general secretary Md Amirul Islam Sunny.









---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

