Free medical campaign held in Noakhali

Patients receiving free eye treatment arranged by Sonaimuri Andhya Kalyan Samity and Dr Shamima Nasrin Foundation in Sonaimuri of Noakhali on Friday. -AA



A day-long free medical campaign was held at Sonaimuri Andhya Kalyan Samity Eye Hospital organized by Dr Shamima Nasrin Foundation in Sonaimuri of Noakhali on Friday. A huge numbers of poor people received medical treatment through this campaign. Around 60 patients did their cataract operation there at free of cost.More than hundreds of specialist doctors of different categories came from Dhaka and Chottogram in this campaign.







Free medical service and medicines were provided among the distress patients. Sonaimuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tina Paul, Director of Sonaimuri Andhya Kalyan Samity Eye Hospital and Consultant MAH Shorif, vice president of the hospital Mominul Islam Baker, founder general secretary of Andhya Kalyan Samity freedom fighter Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan, formar upazila chairman Anwarul Haque Kamal, freedom fighter Younus Master, councilor Jahirul Islam, former professor of Noakhali College Kazi Rafiq Ullah, VP Nurul Haque and other respected persons were present there.







Sonaimuri Andhya Kalyan Samity Eye Hospital and Consultant MAH Shorif told The Asian Age that the campaign started in the morning and it was about to closed in the afternoon but due to cold weather patients who came from far became late and the medical camp continued till night.





Founder general secretary of Andhya Kalyan Samity freedom fighter Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan told that on the occasion of the victory month this medical campaign was arranged and if the financially strong people come forward then such free medical campaigns will be arranged in future too.











---Mizanur Rahman, Noakhali









