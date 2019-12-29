Death sentence to Musharraf and the likely implications





All in Pakistan are watching with immense interest in the aftermath of the death sentence awarded to the country's former military dictator and high profile President Pervez Musharraf on December 17. Musharraf stands convicted on charges of high treason when he breached Article 6 of the Pakistan Constitution on November 3, 2007 by promulgating Emergency and curbing fundamental rights.





The 2-1 landmark verdict was delivered by a three member bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Waqar Ahmad Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court. While the high voltage judgment was generally welcomed in the Pakistani circles, the armed forces are not at all happy with the outcome of the judiciary.







There is a tacit camaraderie between the convicted General and military dictator and the uniformed lot which has the history of staging coups and counter coups on several occasions in the 72 years of Pakistani history.





In a statement released to the electronic and print media, soon after the Musharraf verdict , the press relations of the military , reacting to the unprecedented judgment, it stated that the news has been received with a lot pain and anguish by the rank and file of the Pakistani armed forces .







The media release also sought an answer from the judiciary as to how a war veteran like Musharraf could be tried as a traitor. Such an acerbic reaction is not altogether surprising as it has dealt a severe blow to the Pakistani military and its more than a coincidence that the army chief Gen Bajwa's extension case also didn't augur well with the judiciary in the recent past and the military is still recovering from the jolt.





Further, the opposition parties like Pakistan Muslim League ( PML- Nawaz) and Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) have wholeheartedly welcomed the death sentence . A large segment of people have also started questioning the judgment as to why Musharraf was not held accountable for usurping power by staging a military coup and toppling Nawaz led government in 1999. This said, the death sentence takes care of all the offences and breach of constitutional provisions including Article 6.





The immediate fallout of the judgment, under reference, is that judiciary stands vindicated and is seen to be asserting its authority now hence its primacy is being established. Till a few years ago, it was unthinkable that erstwhile military dictators of Pakistan including Field Marshal Ayub Khan, Gen Yahya Khan or Gen Zia ulHaq could ne sentenced on some constitutional breach or criminal offence let alone handing down a death sentence. In fact, exercising extra constitutional authority and with scant respect to the judiciary, Gen Zia got Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto hanged.







Judiciary was rendered so subservient by the military despots. Musharraf, in the past, had attempted to damage the judiciary by being on a collision course with the then Chief Justice of Pakistan,Iftikhar Mohammad Choudhry in 2007. There are enough reasons for the Pakistani judiciary to rejoice now though it should exercise abundant caution lest a bruised military resorts to any misadventure.







The political leadership today also had sympathies for Musharraf and its in hand and glove with the military for mutually convenient reasons. This calls for more alertness. Soon after the verdict was announced, Army Chief Gen Bajwa paid a hasty visit to the headquarters of the Special Services Group (SSG) and interacted with the officers and men for a considerable time





. It's worth a recall that Musharraf belonged to the elite SSG and was trained as a commando htim. What prompted Bajwa to visit this unit? There was no immediate provocation. Nor was any apparent need. It looks more than a coincidence hence a close pursuit of verdict related developments seem necessary lest the country is caught by any kind of surprise.





Zahid Hussain, a prominent analyst and columnist writing a piece in the latest issue of 'Dawn' notes that while supremacy of the judiciary stands established by this pronouncement, it has also checked the potential adventurists in the wings. In the meantime, the Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) of Imran Khan led government plans to file an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the judgment.







There are other technicalities too are linked to this case as Musharraf is now under medical treatment in Dubai and he needs to be on the Pakistani soil for the verdict to be executed. A wily Musharraf and his legal time would now try and strategize to hide behind loopholes of law to escape the death sentence. Whatever, the Pakistani judiciary has sounded the bugle and rest of the developments are expected to be as dramatic as the court room drama.





It's reckoned that Musharraf's death sentence has gone satisfactory well in India as a large number of Indians saw him as the arch villain of Kargil in 1999 and subsequently the negative role he played in 2004 during the Agra summit aborting the talks without any solution. Though born in India, Pervez Musharraf has always nurtured a pathological hatred for India and time and again unabashedly used his ISI in trying to harm Indian and its neighbours' security interests.





All said and done, other military strongmen who subverted democracy in Pakistan like Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and Zia ulHaq must be turning in their graves and thanking their stars that during their rule, there was no judicial activism or impediments to bulldoze their will to always crush democratic norms.







It's only Musharraf who is reaping what he sowed.The writer is a freelance columnist, a security analyst and a former national security advisor to the prime minister of Mauritius. The views expressed are personal





