'Popularize climate resilient cropping pattern'

Preparation going on for new book distribution on the first day of the year in different schools in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur. The photo was taken on Saturday. -AA



Agriculture experts at a farmers' field day event have stressed on popularizing climate-resilient quadruple cropping patterns to produce four crops on the same land annually for boosting food production.They viewed this at the event arranged on BINA Peanut-4 exhibition plot of farmer Abdul Bakir in village Char Biswanath of Kawnia upazila in Rangpur on Friday afternoon.





Around 200 farmers of char areas attended the event arranged to demonstrate peanut-based quadruple cropping pattern of 'Transplanted Aus rice-peanut-potato-peanut' and harvest BINA Peanut-4 on the occasion, reports BSS.





Rangpur Sub-station of Bangladesh Nuclear Agricultural Research Institute (BINA) organized the event funded by the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (BCCTF) to promote and expand BINA Peanut-4 farming on char lands.Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Md. Abdur Rouf attended the occasion as the chief guest with Director General of BINA Dr. Biresh Kumar Goswami in the chair.





Director of the BCCTF Nasir-Ud-Duala and Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension for Rangpur Dr. Md. Sarwarul Haque were present as special guests. Project Director of BINA Wing of the BCCTF Dr. Md. Shahidul Haque, its Principal Scientific Officer. Dr. Md. Kamruzzaman, Officer-in-Charge of Rangpur Sub-station of BINA Mohammad Ali, its Scientific Officer Tanzilur Rahman Mandal also spoke.







The speakers stressed on adoption of the BINA Peanut-4 based quadruple cropping pattern in char areas to get four crops, including BINA Peanut-4 twice, on the same land annually, for increasing food production to make agri-activities more profitable.





The chief guest urged farmers for adoption of the peanut-based quadruple cropping pattern that enhances crop intensity in char areas to ensure food security and livelihoods of char people under adverse impacts of climate change. "





The BINA Peanut-4 based 'Transplanted Aush rice-peanut-potato-peanut' cropping pattern is suitable for char areas and its adoption will make agricultural activities more profitable to change fortune of char people," he added.

















Leave Your Comments