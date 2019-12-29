250 cold-hit people get blankets in Nakla

A blanket distribution program was held at Jalalpur Satanipara Government Primary School in Nakla of Sherpur on Friday. -AA



A total of 250 blankets were distributed free of cost to 250 poor cold-hit people in Nakla of Sherpur on Friday. In this occasion, a blankets distribution program was organized at Jalalpur Satanipara Government Primary School ground of Nakla Municipal area.





The blankets donors by the 'Nakla Helpless Assistance Organization' (NHAO) of Nakla and the Razia Samad Dalia Foundation of Sherpur. 200 blankets donor by Nakla Helpless Assistance Organization and 50 blankets donor by the Razia Samad Dalia Foundation.Md Shamim Ahmed president of the Nakla Helpless Assistance Organization was presided over the distribution program, where Zahidur Rahman Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Nakla was present as chief guest.





Among other guests- Md Aminul Islam Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP Sadar Circle), AKM Mahbubul Alam Suhag former upazila chairman and president of municipal AL, Razia Samad Dalia president of Sherpur Diabetic Association and leader of Human Rights of Sherpur district, Alamgir Hossain Shah Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nakla Police Station, Md Rafiqul Islam Sohel convener of upazila JL and others were spoke on the distribution program.





Mst Maksuda Begum GS of the organization, Mokhlesur Rahman GS of ward AL, Md Musharaf Hossain founder of the 'Vurddi Khandakarpara Agriculture Products Bearer Welfare Organization (APBWO), Mashikur Islam Misha president of Bangabandhu Memorial Parliament and Bangabandhu Chatra Federation of Nakla upazila unit, Abdullah Al Amin Coordinator, Khandaker Jasim Uddin Mintu and Nur Hossain advisory board members of BD clean Nakla, journalists Shahazada Swapan, Shafiul Alam Lovlu and Ziaul Hoque Jowel, many members of Nakla Helpless Assistance Organization, BD clean Nakla upazila and Sherpur district unit; local dignitaries, members of the police department, local teachers and students, more than three hundreds poor men-women, Journalists of different media were also present there.









---Nakla, Sherpur

