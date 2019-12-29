Published:  01:54 AM, 29 December 2019

Prabhas to get married in 2020!

Prabhas to get married in 2020!

Post the global reach of 'Baahubali' franchise, Prabhas is no longer a South Indian actor as his popularity has transcended bound-aries. The massive success of 'Saaho' in the Hindi belt is the testimony to the universal stardom of this 40-year-old actor.

At present, Prabhas is on a foreign vacation and upon arrival; he will join the sets of his forthcoming film tentatively titled as 'Jaan'. Starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the first schedule of the big-budget project has been wrapped up in Italy.

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »