Srabanti plays the lead role



Srabanti Chatterjee and Shaheb Bhattacharjee are pairing up for the first time in Tridib Raman's upcoming film 'Uraan' which also stars Subrata Dutta in a pivotal role of a bohurupi. Interestingly, this film has a Bollywood connection. Raman has teamed up with renowned cinematographer Arvind K who has shot Bollywood hits like 'Gangaajal', 'Apharan' and 'Mrityudand'.







"I play Poulami Banerjee, who is trying to be an independent woman. When she gets a job offer far from home, she grabs it without batting an eyelid. After working in that village for a few months, Poulami gets transferred to another place. Locals claim the place is cursed as it is plagued by diseases.







Keen to dedicate herself to the service of the sufferers, she struggles to rid the village of the curse. In her quest, she faces various hurdles and obstacles. Whether she emerges victorious in her heroic battle is what this film all about. We will also see how Poulami's relationship with Romit unfolds.



