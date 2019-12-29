Saif Ali Khan is a busy bee

Saif Ali Khan



Saif Ali Khan may have had a lukewarm response at the box office, but his digital supremacy with 'Sacred Games' and the stardom that he has been carrying for many years has ensured that the actor has a packed schedule in 2020.







The poster of his second release of 2020 'Jawaani Jaanemann' is just out and despite him playing the father of a 16-year-old, Saif still carries on the Casanova swag that he has been since the start. Saif has also signed on another film as a father - this time to Ananya Panday - which will be bankrolled by Excel Entertainment.







The film will also start the flavor of the season Siddhant Chaturvedi. "Saif starts off 2020 with a negative role in 'Tahanji'. Then there will be 'Jawaani Jaanemann'. He also has his web series 'Tandav', which will premiere in 2020. Then there is 'Bhoot Police' with Fatima Sana Shaikh, apart from the Rahul Dholakia film.







Plus, there are chances that a third part of the web series Sacred Games may also be announced. So Saif is in for a busy time next year," says a trade source. Saif, Kareena and Taimur recently left Mumbai to bring in the New Year in the Swiss Alps at Gstaad.









---Agencies

Leave Your Comments