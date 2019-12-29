'Dhaka Rock Fest 2019' held



The 'Dhaka Rock Fest 2019' has been held at the ICCB Expo Zone in Bashundhara at Friday. 'Nemesis', 'Arbovirus', 'AvoidRafa', 'Powersurge', 'Bay of Bengal', 'Trainwreck', 'Owned', 'Conclusions', 'Sin' and 'Arnob & Friends' have rendered their popular songs.





The rock fest was a joyful gathering of young music lovers. Enthusiastic young bangla band music fans thronged at the ICCB Expo Zone from noon which adds another dimension to the event.





'Arnob & Friends' was the highlight of the concert. After a long time he performed in concert. In the concert he sang his popular songs including Tomar Jonno, Sonadia, Aadh Khana Dukkho, Se Je Boshe Ache and so on.







For his fans 'Pantha Kanai' also performed a song along with him. Soon after, the popular band Bay of Bengal came on the stage.The festival was organized by Gaan Bangla TV, Banglalink and Sky Tracker Ltd. for Bangla band music fans. Media Quest Bangladesh was a PR partner.

Leave Your Comments